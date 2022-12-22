TEN HAG PLEASED AS REDS PROGRESS

United looked to be in control throughout the fixture, for which Erik selected five of his players who had been away at the 2022 World Cup in his starting XI.

There was, as expected, some rustiness in the display against Vincent Kompany's side, following the lengthy break without a competitive club fixture, but the Reds' quality shone through in the end to earn a spot in the Carabao Cup's last eight.

A PLEASING WIN

"[We played] against a good team. I think they were good on the ball. It's a difficult to get the press on [them] but I think we did. We had a lot of high regains, we had a lot of transitional moments. I think we need to take a little bit [from] that. There is definitely room for improvement, we have to work on that, but of course I am pleased with a win."

A GREAT OPENING GOAL

"They are quite hungry [the United squad]. It was a good team goal, but it was good to see the way we finished [the move] with Bruno [Fernandes] and then, on the far side, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Christian Eriksen for the goal. Yeah [it was] a really great goal."