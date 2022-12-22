TEN HAG PLEASED AS REDS PROGRESS
Erik ten Hag says he is 'pleased with a win' against Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, but maintains that there is 'definitely room for improvement' in his Manchester United team.
The Reds defeated the Clarets 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, thanks to goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford, either side of the half-time break.
United looked to be in control throughout the fixture, for which Erik selected five of his players who had been away at the 2022 World Cup in his starting XI.
There was, as expected, some rustiness in the display against Vincent Kompany's side, following the lengthy break without a competitive club fixture, but the Reds' quality shone through in the end to earn a spot in the Carabao Cup's last eight.
A PLEASING WIN
"[We played] against a good team. I think they were good on the ball. It's a difficult to get the press on [them] but I think we did. We had a lot of high regains, we had a lot of transitional moments. I think we need to take a little bit [from] that. There is definitely room for improvement, we have to work on that, but of course I am pleased with a win."
A GREAT OPENING GOAL
"They are quite hungry [the United squad]. It was a good team goal, but it was good to see the way we finished [the move] with Bruno [Fernandes] and then, on the far side, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Christian Eriksen for the goal. Yeah [it was] a really great goal."
MARCUS'S MAGIC
"I think he was a threat for the defending line of Burnley. He moved so often behind the defending line and they are the most difficult situations to get the ball there. But with the passing capabilities of players like Eriksen, Casemiro and Bruno, we have the players that can get the ball there. [You have to] keep going and keep believing that the ball is going to get there, but it is an investment. [It] costs a lot of energy and costs a lot of power and today he got the benefit from it. It was a dribble and a great goal."
CASEMIRO'S PERFORMANCE
"[It was] what you can expect: really experienced, really composed. [He was] leading [and had] a good combination with Victor Lindelof. So I was happy with the performance."
WAN-BISSAKA IS READY
"All players are important but sure [Aaron did well]. Aaron, we missed him in the first 14 games of the Premier League and we need numbers in the squad but not only numbers, they have to play well and they have to perform. He had good preparation for the second half of the season so he's ready to play and he did quite well today."
SQUAD ROTATION
"I think after a break it's always difficult to find the rhythm but I think we did quite well. Also, some different players came on and I think they played quite well. I had a routine [and it wasn't] 100 per cent, but you see that the principles are there and I am quite happy with the game we played."