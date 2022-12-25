Every game Thailand plays at AFF Championship will be broadcast now
Lottery Online, the operator of the “Kong Salak Plus” lottery platform, has purchased the broadcasting rights of AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, so all Thai football lovers can enjoy the games.
This comes after many people were forced to watch the December 20 Thailand-Brunei match via online streaming sources as no digital television operators had bought broadcasting rights for the tournament.
“I was frustrated that the match was not being broadcast even though the national football team had won 5-0 against Brunei,” Lottery Online CEO Panthawat Nakvisut said on Saturday.
He said his company had reached an agreement with the Sports Authority of Thailand to broadcast every match played by the Thai football team in the tournament.
He added that the next match, Thailand against the Philippines, will be broadcast live on the 9 MCOT HD channel on Monday.
"This move will help contribute to Thailand's football industry," he said.
AFF Championship has been held every two years since 1996, except the one in 2020, which was postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thailand has won the tournament six times, in 1996, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016 and 2021.
Apart from playing the Philippines on Monday, the Thai national team is scheduled to face off against Indonesia on December 29 and Cambodia on January 2.
