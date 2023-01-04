Ronaldo receives rapturous welcome from Al Nassr fans
Cristiano Ronaldo received a rapturous welcome from 25,000 fans at a packed Mrsool Park in Riyadh after being presented as an Al Nassr player
The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history.
Speaking at a news conference earlier, Ronaldo revealed he turned down multiple offers from elsewhere in the world.
"In Europe my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe and for me now it's a new challenge," Ronaldo said.
The 37-year-old added he wanted "to give a different vision" of Saudi Arabia.
The soccer great, who has won five Ballon d'Or awards for the best player in the world and five Champions League titles, will play outside of Europe for the first time in his storied career.
Ronaldo has agreed a deal reportedly worth up to US$200 million a year — making him the highest paid soccer player in history.