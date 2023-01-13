Muay Thai Officially included in Olympic Member

“IFMA, supported by SAT and NSDF, introduced Thai cultures, including music, food, and especially Muay Thai, to the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, USA, on June 7 to June 17 of last year” Supranee added.

She said that owning to its acceptance in the U.S., Muay Thai is getting closer to being added to the upcoming Olympic Games.

An honour approval from USOPC was the result of the United States Muaythai Federation (USMF)’s effort and reputation, under Michael Corley, who is USMF’s current president.

Michael Corley also said that working under the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which was approved by the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA), we aim to add more value to the Olympics and rely on an athlete-centred approach, focusing on anti-doping process as well as youth protection, development, and inclusion, together with gender equality.



