Muay Thai Officially included in Olympic Member
The history was made on Wednesday (January 11) as Muay Thai received official approval from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and was recognised as a new member by the USOPC board.
National Sports Development Fund (NSDF)’s manager Supranee Guptasa said that the Deputy Prime Minister and Executive Chairman of Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Prawit Wongsuwan, Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, and governor of the SAT Kongsak Yodmanee have been working with International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) to promote Muay Thai sport.
“IFMA, supported by SAT and NSDF, introduced Thai cultures, including music, food, and especially Muay Thai, to the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, USA, on June 7 to June 17 of last year” Supranee added.
She said that owning to its acceptance in the U.S., Muay Thai is getting closer to being added to the upcoming Olympic Games.
An honour approval from USOPC was the result of the United States Muaythai Federation (USMF)’s effort and reputation, under Michael Corley, who is USMF’s current president.
Michael Corley also said that working under the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which was approved by the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA), we aim to add more value to the Olympics and rely on an athlete-centred approach, focusing on anti-doping process as well as youth protection, development, and inclusion, together with gender equality.
“The USMF and IFMA would like to express their thankfulness to our partners for accepting Muay Thai as a valuable traditional martial art.” He said.
Michael ensured that the future of Muay Thai in the U.S. will be promising.