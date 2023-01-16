Thais can enjoy AFF final match on big LED screens
The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup final will be broadcast on 60 large LED screens across Bangkok and 8 in other major cities on Monday, January 16, at 7.30 pm thanks to the collaboration between the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), the Football Association of Thailand under the Patronage of His Majesty the King (FA Thailand), and Plan B Media.
Being held in Vietnam’s Dinh National Stadium, the first leg ended in a 2-2 draw, with the defending champion having the advantage of two away goals.
The War Elephant will be a record-extending seventh champion in the regional championship if they can win the second match that took place at Thailand’s Thammasat Stadium.
SAT and FA Thailand are providing 60 big LED screens across Bangkok and eight in other major cities for Thai fans to watch their footballers taking on Vietnam in a final round.
Other 8 major cities with the LED screens include
- Central Festival Chiangmai
- Central Festival Hat Yai
- Central Festival Phuketa
- Central Plaza Suratthani
- Central Festival Samui
- CentralPlaza KhonKaen
- Mittraphap Road’s intersection
- Central Westgate
The match will be also broadcasted on MCOT HD and T Sport 7 channels.