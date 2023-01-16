Thais can enjoy AFF final match on big LED screens

The War Elephant will be a record-extending seventh champion in the regional championship if they can win the second match that took place at Thailand’s Thammasat Stadium.

SAT and FA Thailand are providing 60 big LED screens across Bangkok and eight in other major cities for Thai fans to watch their footballers taking on Vietnam in a final round.

Other 8 major cities with the LED screens include

- Central Festival Chiangmai

- Central Festival Hat Yai

- Central Festival Phuketa

- Central Plaza Suratthani

- Central Festival Samui

- CentralPlaza KhonKaen

- Mittraphap Road’s intersection

- Central Westgate

The match will be also broadcasted on MCOT HD and T Sport 7 channels.



