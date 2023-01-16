background-defaultbackground-default
Thailand beat Vietnam 3-2 on aggregate to win their 7th AFF Championship title

MONDAY, January 16, 2023
THE NATION
THE NATION

Captain Theerathon Bunmathan scored the winner as Thailand beat Vietnam 1-0 on Monday, 3-2 on aggregate to win their 7th AFF Championship title in Pathum Thani on Monday.

Two away goals in the first leg on Friday (13th Jan) gave Thailand a slender advantage after a thrilling 2-2 draw in Hanoi.
 

Tournament's all-time top scorer Teerasil Dangda remained on the bench for the second leg due to injury, but a clean sheet performance was enough for the hosts to win the AFF Championship title back to back.

Photographer : Wanchai Kraisornkhajit #NationPhoto

