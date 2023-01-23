Man U legend Wes Brown kicks off ‘Fifa for Schools’ in Thailand

Fifa’s Football for Schools program (F4S) aims to make the sport accessible to both boys and girls across the globe by incorporating football activities into the education system.

Brown joined the three-day event at Queen Sirikit 60th Birthday Stadium in Pathum Thani province, teaching basic playing techniques to 90 youths from 12 schools across the country, plus 24 physical education teachers.

The training session was also recorded for the F4S app, which teaches basic football techniques to primary school children.

“This is a good opportunity for children to enjoy the sport and for teachers to learn the basics that can be passed on to their students in classrooms, and help them improve their skills in the future,” Brown told reporters. “Seeing children having fun also makes me have a good time. I hope to see more of this activity in Thailand,” he added.

Brown, 43, made 232 appearances for Manchester United between 1996 and 2011, winning two Uefa Champions League titles, five Premier League titles and an FA Cup, before moving to Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, and finally Kerala Blasters. He played for England from 1999 to 2010.

Brown also holds Uefa’s highest coaching qualification, an “A” licence.