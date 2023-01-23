Junior Asian Tour to Tee Off at Sothern Hills Hat Yai on Friday

The qualifying round is due on January 26 at Sothern Hills to select top 30 players for the tournament rounds. However, before the tournament, participants and their entourage must provide a negative result of their COVID-19 test performed in a clinic or hospital within 72 hours or within 24 hours using ATK kit testing.

The Junior Asia Tour is supported by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology, Trust Pharmacy, Silicon Marina, Ditto, B. Grimm Company, Bangkok Bank, Bond Holdings, LMV, Bridgestone, Adidas Golf, Leborn, Balance Golf Nutrition and Southern Hills Golf and Country Club.

Four girls with the best results from JAT circuits 1-3 will be awarded wildcards into the final qualifying round of the LPGA-Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned Trustgolf Women Scottish Open.

Players, boy and girl, with outstanding results from circuits 1-2 will be granted spots in the Asian Tour – Ladies European co-sanctioned Asian Mixed Cup while those with best results from the JAT circuits 2-3 will earn their slots in the Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge. Furthermore, winners from each JAT circuit will receive wildcards to the Thailand Mixed circuits 1-3 and the No 1 player on the JAT Order of Merits from JAT circuits 1-3 will be eligible for the Thailand Mixed circuit 4.



