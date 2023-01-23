Thai snooker ace ‘Mink’ dominates rivals to win Belgian Women’s Open

She also rose to second in the world rankings after scoring her fifth career title win.

Last year, Mink became the first Thai to win the World Women's Snooker Championship after defeating Jans 6–5 at the Ding Junhui Snooker Academy in the UK.

She also won the youth snooker world championship in 2018 at 18 years of age. A year later, she recorded her first maximum break of 147 in competition.