Thai snooker ace ‘Mink’ dominates rivals to win Belgian Women’s Open
Thai snooker ace Nutcharut Wongharuthai, better known as Mink Saraburi, beat Belgium’s Wendy Jans to win the Belgian Women’s Open on Sunday night.
Nutcharut, 23, came from a frame behind to beat the home favourite 4-1 at the Trickshot snooker club in Bruges.
The win capped a dominant display by the young Thai star, who dropped only one frame in the entire tournament.
She also rose to second in the world rankings after scoring her fifth career title win.
Last year, Mink became the first Thai to win the World Women's Snooker Championship after defeating Jans 6–5 at the Ding Junhui Snooker Academy in the UK.
She also won the youth snooker world championship in 2018 at 18 years of age. A year later, she recorded her first maximum break of 147 in competition.
Nutcharut will be back on home soil in February when she competes in the Women’s World Cup and the flagship World Women’s Snooker Championship in Thailand.
