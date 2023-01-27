Buakaw defends Muay Thai amid fight over Cambodian name-change

All reference to Muay Thai has been removed from the kickboxing schedule of the May 5-17 Phnom Penh SEA Games, sparking an outcry in Thailand.

Instead, the combat sport will be referred to by its Khmer name during the tournament in Cambodia.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Buakaw reminded the world of the sport’s ancient roots in Thailand.

“Muay Thai has a unique ritual of worshipping the gurus before each fight, coupled with a systematic training regime and various techniques invented and polished by our ancestors,” said the two-time K-1 World MAX Champion.

“Most importantly, this martial art has been used to protect our nation, religion, and the monarch since ancient times. Muay Thai is Thailand’s national sport recognised by the globe,” he added.

Buakaw also urged Thais to preserve Muay Thai as a national treasure by simply going to see and support kickboxing tournaments.

Cambodia’s move has sparked a backlash, with the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) and the Amateur Muaythai Association of Thailand threatening to boycott the games.

Muay Thai was recognised by the International Olympic Committee in July 2021, paving the way for the sport’s inclusion in the Olympics.

Buakaw, whose real name is Sombat, is considered to be among the all-time greatest Muay Thai practitioners, having won the K-1 World MAX Champion, Shoot Boxing World Cup and World Muaythai Council World Championship in a career spanning over 250 wins.