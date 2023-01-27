Buakaw leads sports stars in campaign to get Thais fit
Health enthusiasts will now have the chance to run/walk alongside five sports stars during the “Sports Day Run Thailand Series 2023”.
The event, which was launched on Thursday, will feature Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek, volleyball star Piyanut Pannoy, elite runner Jiraporn Kamolrangsan, football phenomenon Teeratep Winothai and badminton star Pannawit Thongnuam.
The event is being organised by the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF).
The event will feature virtual runs and actual runs. The virtual runs, 30-kilometre per challenge, will be available from March 1 to April 8, while the actual running/walking events will be held in different Bangkok public parks.
The events will be based on the athlete featured. The dates, events and venues are:
• February 4: Volleyball Day at SAT headquarters
• March 4: Boxing Day at Benchakitti Park
• April 8: Running Day at Suan Luang Rama IX Park
• May 6: Football Day at Benchakitti Park
• June 3: Badminton Day at Suan Luang Rama IX Park
"The participation of sports stars in this event will motivate young people to exercise,” Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said, adding that the event was in line with his ministry’s mission to promote sports.
Meanwhile, NSDF manager Dr Supranee Guptasa said the fund’s key mission is to promote sports in line with the national strategy on human resource development.
"Participants will also get free souvenirs to remember the event,” she said.
Visit https://race.checkrace.com/events and the Sports Day Run Series Facebook page for more information.
