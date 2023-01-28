Adidas unveils new match ball for 2023 Women's World Cup

OCEAUNZ is also decorated with patterns that illustrate various parts of the game, such as goals and footballs.

Since the Women's Euros tournament set records for watching last year, the upcoming World Cup is expected to be a huge moment, said Franziska Loeffelmann, Design Director of Football Graphics at Adidas.

“We are turning up with a match ball that we’re incredibly proud of - featuring our innovative technology and with a design that represents the natural beauty of the landscape,” he added.

OCEAUNZ features connected ball technology, offering accurate ball data that will be made available to Video Match Officials in real-time, just like the official match ball of the 2022 World Cup.

The innovative connected ball technology results in FIFA’s semi-automated offside technology and offers Video Assistant Referees real-time information to help optimise decision-making.



