Tantikorn and Arisa Enjoy Double Delights at 1st Junior Asian Tour

“I was unable to hit the driver the way I wanted to and missed some fairways. So, I had to switch to a 3 wood on some holes,” said the 13-year-old from Rayong province.

“I’m happy that I won, but I should have done better. There were some mistakes I shouldn’t have made. I need to go home and try to fix this issue,” added Tantikorn who won the JAT Qualifiers last December.

In the girls’ B class, Arisa bounced back from two bogeys on the second and fourth holes to fire three birdies at the back and finished her campaign with a 71 and a three-day total of two over-par-218. She beat Thai-French Louise Uma Landgraf by six strokes.

“I was trying to be patient out there, hitting one shot at a time,” said Arisa who also won the girl’s open trophy. “I had to stay solid, focus on my breathing technique and tried not to rush. It was so amazing to win this week,” she added.



