‘Mink’ becomes first Thai to reach world No 1 in women’s snooker
Nutcharut “Mink” Wongharuthai on Thursday became the first Thai to reach No 1 in the women’s world snooker rankings after qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Asia-Pacific Women’s Championship 2023.
The 23-year-old made it to world No 1 after winning her first three matches to top Group A, highlighted by a break of 114 against Australia’s Linda Larrea.
The young Thai snooker ace ousted Reanne Evans of England at the top of the world rankings.
Nutcharut, who learned her trade in the snooker halls of Saraburi, today faces fellow Thai Ploychompoo Laokiatphong for a place in Friday’s final.
Last year, Nutcharut was hailed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha after becoming the first Thai to win the World Women’s Snooker Championship.
She followed up by winning the Women's Masters in November and the Belgian Women's Open in January this year.
Last year, she also paired up with Neil Robertson of Australia to win the World Mixed Doubles Championship.
