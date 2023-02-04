F1 champions Red Bull unveil 2023 car, announce partnership with Ford at NYC launch event

The event also served as the unveiling of a new partnership with the Ford Motor Company, which will partner Red Bull Powertrains, the company established to build engines for Red Bull, in a show of confidence for the sport's U.S. popularity.

Ford will return to Formula One with the reigning champions in 2026 after an absence of more than 20 years.

Formula One will have a new power unit from 2026 using 100% sustainable fuels and a greater electrical component.

Red Bull are currently using V6 turbo hybrid engines made by former partner Honda in Japan and last year called off talks with Porsche.



