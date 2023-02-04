Honda pledges to end traffic fatalities by 2050
In an effort to improve the abilities of its safety driving instructors and bring a fatality rate from road accidents to zero by 2050, Honda Motor Group launched the Asia-Oceania Honda Safety Instructor Competition 2023.
The first Asia-Oceania Honda Safety Instructor Competition 2023 took place during February 2 – 4 at Honda Safety Riding Park Phuket, featuring car and motorcycle competitions.
There are three stages for Motorcyclists namely Slalom, Low-Speed Balance, and Braking, while the automobile competition includes Figure Driving, Slippery Road Driving and Slalom stages.
Chief Officer for Regional Operations (Asia & Oceania) of Honda Motor Masayuki Igarashi said that based on the concept of "Safety Road for Everyone," the company continues to be committed to promoting road safety.
“The company has organised the Asia-Oceania Honda Safety Instructor Competition 2023 in a bid to accomplish its goal, with more than 100 trainers participating in this competition," he added.
Masayuki said that the competition is supported by its subsidiaries in 12 countries namely Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
Shigeto Kimura, president of Thai Honda Co, said Honda has been promoting road safety for the past 34 years by, for example, establishing four centres for safety driving, and training its instructors in safe driving.
Arak Phornprapha, Executive Vice President of Honda Thailand, the competition was joined by trainers from Honda’s dealers and winners of the Honda safety driving competition.
Additional details about Honda are available at handsafety.thaihonda.co.th, hondasafetyAPT.com, and facebook.com/HondaSafetyThailand.