Honda pledges to end traffic fatalities by 2050

There are three stages for Motorcyclists namely Slalom, Low-Speed Balance, and Braking, while the automobile competition includes Figure Driving, Slippery Road Driving and Slalom stages.

Chief Officer for Regional Operations (Asia & Oceania) of Honda Motor Masayuki Igarashi said that based on the concept of "Safety Road for Everyone," the company continues to be committed to promoting road safety.

“The company has organised the Asia-Oceania Honda Safety Instructor Competition 2023 in a bid to accomplish its goal, with more than 100 trainers participating in this competition," he added.



