Man City referred to commission over alleged financial rule breaches

Offending clubs may alternately be deducted points, fined, or reprimanded.

City's alleged breaches stretch from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign, the league said on Monday.

The club, who were acquired by City Football Group in 2008, are also charged with failing to cooperate with and assist the Premier League in its investigation, which was launched in December 2018.

City are alleged to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information, "in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs," the league said.

The club, who have won the Premier League title six times since the Abu Dhabi takeover, said they were surprised by the league's "issuing of these alleged breaches".

"The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position," City added.



