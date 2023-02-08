background-defaultbackground-default
THURSDAY, February 16, 2023
Thai Honda announces 2023 motorsport plan, emphasising development of Thai racers

WEDNESDAY, February 08, 2023
THE NATION
With the concept of "Don't Limit Your Challenges, Let's Challenge Your Limit," the company is planning to enhance Thai racers' skills in order to qualify for the 2025 MotoGP World Championship said President of Thai Honda Shigeto Kimura.

Two Thai racers will compete in the Moto2 and Moto3 Thailand Grand Prix this year, he added, including Somkiat "Kong" Chantra and Tatchakorn "Kong" Buasri.

“Somkiat aims to finish in the top 4 Moto2 World Championship, and  Tatchakorn, who was a stellar rookie, will compete in 4 circuits of Moto3 World Championship,” he said. 

Kimura noted that Honda is still training Thai athletes to perform at the highest level internationally.

