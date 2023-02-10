Super League only way out for European football says A22 CEO

A future European Super League could include as many as 80 teams split into several divisions, breaking what Reichart said was a monopoly of competitions run by UEFA.

"We see competitive imbalances making it harder and harder for clubs to dream about European success and to be competitive with leagues like the English Premier League which is increasing the gap and their dominance," he said.

"Their dominance is scary for clubs who have the vision to compete at the highest level."

Reichart said the Super League would boost revenues for clubs and would allow them greater control.

"I think it's in the interest of the whole industry ... that we try to create and to run the most attractive, most appealing, most exciting sporting event there is.

"Currently the European competitions are not living up to their potential."

The preliminary findings released on Thursday, however, triggered angry reactions from national and European leagues as well as European club and fan associations who oppose the Super League project.

"In the end, we want to enable clubs to run their own destiny and clubs to run the European competitions in a very similar fashion as they do in their domestic leagues," Reichart said.

"I'm pretty convinced that they (fans) also believe that the destiny of the club should be in the hands of a club government," he added.

UEFA, the biggest opponent to the ESL plan which it sees as threatening its own Champions League club competition, did not comment on Thursday.

"UEFA is running an activity - European club football - where they have no competition, which is something they would like to defend because it's a very, very comfortable situation," Reichart said.

"It's even understandable that they want to continue to save the status quo, but the question is whether or not the clubs agree on that and whether or not the need for alternatives and for innovation and for reforms is stronger."