New mom Rihanna excited to return to stage for Super Bowl halftime show

The global superstar said she was inspired to take on the challenge after giving birth to her first child in May.

"When you become a mom there's something that just happens (and) you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything," she told reporters in Phoenix on Thursday (February 9).

"So as scary as that was because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it's important for me to this, this year. It's important for representation, it's important for my son to see that."

Her only solo music released in the last seven years came in October, when she released "Lift Me Up" in tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," for which she was nominated for an Academy Award.

It marks the second time that Rihanna was asked to perform at the Super Bowl, after she reportedly turned down an offer in 2018 out of solidarity for quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice.



