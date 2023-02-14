Qatari investors preparing imminent bid for Manchester United - Bloomberg

Reuters has contacted Manchester United for comment.

All bids must be made before February 17 with the club's U.S. Owners, the Glazer family, seeking around £6billion.

Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy United last month after the club's U.S. owners, the Glazer family, said in November they had begun looking at options including new investment or a potential sale.

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail newspaper reported that Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United.

The Daily Mail report stated the interested investors are separate from QSI, which owns French side Paris St Germain, and that the money will come from an "individual fund" rather than a sovereign wealth fund.



