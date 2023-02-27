Thai rock star presents Carabao Cup trophy to Man United players
Yuenyong "Aed" Opakul, the lead singer of the Thai rock band Carabao, handed the trophy named after him to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
The Red Devils beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the final of what used to be called the League Cup.
The name was changed to the Carabao Cup at the start of the 2017/18 Premier League season in a sponsorship deal with the energy-drink company founded by Aed.
Founded in 1960, the annual competition now averages around 700 million viewers globally.
Liverpool won the Carabao Cup last year, breaking a four-year run of victories by Manchester City. Liverpool remain the most successful team in the history of the competition, though, with nine wins.
Carabao Group pays 18 million pounds (or 757 million baht) per year as sponsor of the cup.
