“Patty” Suphajit Vuntanadit – two consecutive wins in CDI1* Intermediate 1 Freestyle at Adequan Global Dressage Festival 7 in Wellington, Florida, USA

“My horse Wall Street JV and I have become the first Thai dressage rider to win at an International Competition last week, and we have also managed to win again this week. It is every athletes’ dream to win at a competition, and it is incredibly humbling to achieve this feat twice in a row.

The most amazing feeling is to stand before the Thai Flag and hear the National Anthem play at such a big stadium as the Adequan Global Dressage Festival 7 in Wellington, Florida. I am proud to ride in the Intermediate 1 Freestyle with the music I designed incorporating Thai instruments from Thai series “Love Destiny”.



A big thank you to my sister, family, team, and Thai fans for the continuous support. My aim is to become the first Thai rider to win an Individual Medal at upcoming Asian Games in China. The positive feedback from both the judges and audience motivates us to continue to develop and work hard to achieve this goal.”