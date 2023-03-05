“Patty” Suphajit Vuntanadit – two consecutive wins in CDI1* Intermediate 1 Freestyle at Adequan Global Dressage Festival 7 in Wellington, Florida, USA
After her first win in CDI1* Intermediate 1 Freestyle, “Patty” Suphajit Vuntanadit and her horse Wall Street JV wins first place again in the CDI1* Intermediate 1 Freestyle class with a new Personal Best Score of 72.945% at the 2023 Adequan Global Dressage Festival 7 in Wellington, Florida.
For the second week in a row, the Thai flag and anthem were proudly displayed at the prize giving ceremony – Patty is the first Thai rider in history to achieve first place in an international dressage competition. She is also the only Asian rider to achieve a win at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival 7 so far this year. The day prior she also achieves her Personal Best score in Intermediate 1 at 69.902%.
Patty has won the Intermediate I Freestyle class using the music she has created in partnership with the famous Spanish composer Dressage&Music and performed to the choreography designed with her sister. Her freestyle music is a unique compilation of modern music from Studio Ghibli and Thai melody from the well-known Thai series “Love Destiny”.
Patty has continuously improved her performance after every international competition. Despite her young age at 22, she has already achieved many placings including 3rd place at Prix St. George and Intermediate 1 at CDI Troisdorf in Germany, and 4th place in Prix St. George, 5th place in Intermediate 1 and 3rd place in Intermediate 1 Freestyle at CDI Zakrzow in Poland.
“My horse Wall Street JV and I have become the first Thai dressage rider to win at an International Competition last week, and we have also managed to win again this week. It is every athletes’ dream to win at a competition, and it is incredibly humbling to achieve this feat twice in a row.
The most amazing feeling is to stand before the Thai Flag and hear the National Anthem play at such a big stadium as the Adequan Global Dressage Festival 7 in Wellington, Florida. I am proud to ride in the Intermediate 1 Freestyle with the music I designed incorporating Thai instruments from Thai series “Love Destiny”.
A big thank you to my sister, family, team, and Thai fans for the continuous support. My aim is to become the first Thai rider to win an Individual Medal at upcoming Asian Games in China. The positive feedback from both the judges and audience motivates us to continue to develop and work hard to achieve this goal.”