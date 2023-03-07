Premier League 30-year celebrations head to Bangkok

Furthermore, on Friday, the League also co-hosted an anti-piracy workshop in conjunction with True Visions. This focused on recent successful cases to combat piracy in Thailand and the impact that website blocking is having in the region. It also provided an opportunity to share best practices on how the Premier League and Thai Government can collaborate to make website blocking as impactful and efficient as possible.

The Premier League has one of the most comprehensive anti-piracy programmes in the world and has been working closely with Thailand’s law enforcement agencies, the Department of Special Investigation and True Visions to bring down illegal streams, investigate and prosecute suppliers of illegal streaming services, and protect football fans from the dangers of illegal streaming.

Aaron Herps, Head of Content Protection, Asia Pacific, at the Premier League, said: “We have such passionate fans in Thailand who have demonstrated their support for Premier League clubs for many years. It was great to be able to bring our 30th anniversary celebrations to the country and to demonstrate our commitment to continue delivering great quality football to Thai fans, thanks to our longstanding partnership with True Visions. Importantly, it is also an opportunity to develop our relationship with Thailand’s law enforcement agencies and to say thank you for showing a real commitment to fighting digital piracy.”

Ongard Prapakamol, Chief Media Officer at True Visions’ parent company True Corporation, said: “True Visions would like to extend our sincerest congratulations to the Premier League on the occasion of their 30th anniversary. We would also like to thank the Premier League for their continued support in helping us to import this world-class content to Thailand legally.

Premier League football is among the most compelling content for Thai sports fans. We believe that watching live sports with commentary in Thai by leading commentators from True Visions will bring great enjoyment to all. Protecting the Thai football fans’ rights to enjoy this content necessarily requires protection of intellectual property rights, so that is an area that True Visions places great importance.

True Visions provides legal streaming services and multiple packages to fit Thai football fans varying lifestyles. So whether you are watching at home, on a mobile device, or cheering along with friends at a restaurant or pub that has an official commercial package from True Visions, we have affordable offerings to suit your needs. We would also like to thank all of our customers for showing their support of intellectual property rights by choosing the official broadcast partner of the Premier League.