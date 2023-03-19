Double Delights for Wasurawich and Landgraf at 2nd JAT
Wasurawich Sirasuphakorn and Thai-French Louise Uma Landgraf celebrated double victories as the 2nd Junior Asian Tour (JAT) golf tournament concluded at the Grand Prix Golf Club in Kanchanaburi on Sunday.
Chiang-Rai-based Wasurawich took advantage of his splendid performance at the back nine to shoot a final 70 and won both the A Boys (age 15-18) and Open classes on a total 8 under-par-208 while Landgraf cruised to a wire-to-wire victory following a final 70 on 13 under-par-203 to win the B and Open classes on the girls’ side.
“I’m quite confident with my par saving shots,” said the 16-year-old Wasurawich who notched three birdies after the turn. “Actually, I couldn’t control my driver well at the front nine. But after I drove the ball better, things steadily went my way and I started shooting scores. I’m so happy to win my first title. All the hard work finally paid off,” he added.
14-year-old Landgraf from Phuket said: “I hoped to play it safe in the final round but ended up making a couple of bogeys. Luckily, I still managed to hit birdies as well. I’m happy to win the title which really boosts my confidence.”
As winners in the Open categories, both Wasurawich and Landgraf received slots into the Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge which will take place between May 16-19 at Saint Andrews 2000 in Rayong.
“It will be a great opportunity for me to play with the pros and learn from them. I really need to practise a lot to get ready for that,” Landgraf said.
In the B boys (age 13-14) competition, Ajalawich Anantasethakul, despite an ending 74, won the title on even-par-216, beating Traithunwa Thongsuk, who also ended with a 74, by two strokes. The A girls title went to Chananyu Chowiwattana after signing off on seven under-par-209.
The C classes (age 10-12), competed in 36 holes, had already been completed on Saturday with Takrit Supagornchoowong and Rinlapat Jantara walking away with the boys and girls’ titles respectively.
The third JAT circuit is due from April 7-9. The venue will be announced later on Junior Asian Tour Facebook Fanpage.
Six JAT events are scheduled in Thailand this season. Each circuit will be organized in line with international standards, with the goal of sharpening players' talents.
The Junior Asian Tour features six categories for boys and girls: C classes (age 10-12), B classes (age 13-14) and A classes (age 15-18). It is competed in a three-day stroke-play format (52 holes) for A and B classes and 36 holes for C classes. Each JAT circuit will award World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard to players.
Apart from opportunities to gain world ranking points, youngsters with outstanding results on the Junior Asian Tour will receive wildcards into prestigious events including the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour, TrustGolf Tour and several professional events due in Thailand.
Four girls with the best results in the open class from JAT circuits 1-3 will be awarded wildcards into the final qualifying round of the LPGA-Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned Trustgolf Women Scottish Open. Boys and girls with outstanding results from circuits 1-3 will be granted spots in the Asian Tour – Ladies European co-sanctioned Asian Mixed Cup while those with best results from the JAT circuits 2-3 will earn their slots in the Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge. Furthermore, winners from each JAT circuit will receive wildcards to the Thailand Mixed circuits 1-3 and the No 1 player on the JAT Order of Merits (after JAT circuits 1-3) will be eligible for the Thailand Mixed circuit 4.