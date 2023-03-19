Double Delights for Wasurawich and Landgraf at 2nd JAT

“I’m quite confident with my par saving shots,” said the 16-year-old Wasurawich who notched three birdies after the turn. “Actually, I couldn’t control my driver well at the front nine. But after I drove the ball better, things steadily went my way and I started shooting scores. I’m so happy to win my first title. All the hard work finally paid off,” he added.

14-year-old Landgraf from Phuket said: “I hoped to play it safe in the final round but ended up making a couple of bogeys. Luckily, I still managed to hit birdies as well. I’m happy to win the title which really boosts my confidence.”

As winners in the Open categories, both Wasurawich and Landgraf received slots into the Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge which will take place between May 16-19 at Saint Andrews 2000 in Rayong.

“It will be a great opportunity for me to play with the pros and learn from them. I really need to practise a lot to get ready for that,” Landgraf said.

In the B boys (age 13-14) competition, Ajalawich Anantasethakul, despite an ending 74, won the title on even-par-216, beating Traithunwa Thongsuk, who also ended with a 74, by two strokes. The A girls title went to Chananyu Chowiwattana after signing off on seven under-par-209.



