National Sports Development Fund provides updates on fund disbursement procedures for local sectors
The National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) held a meeting on Saturday (March 25) to notify provincial sports associations of the budget disbursement procedure as around 800 million baht of the budget was allocated this year.
The meeting took place at 42C The Chic Hotel province in Nakhon Sawan province.
NDSF’s manager Supranee Guptasa said this event is specifically held to inform officials from provincial sports associations about a budget disbursement process.
This event will enable provincial sports groups to specify their own budget usage plan, Supranee added.
She said this activity is in line with the executive chairman of the NSDF Prawit Wongsuwon's policies which seek to improve the development of local athletes and competitions.
“Sports develop people, and people develop the nation. Hence, we need to focus on the development of athletes,” she added.
Supranee refused the dispute between sectors, saying that NSDF and the Sports Authority of Thailand, together with provincial sport associations, are all working to better the Thai sports industry.
“We work professionally and do not have any conflicts as rumoured,” she emphasised.