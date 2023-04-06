Chelsea reappoint Lampard as interim manager until end of season

"We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club," co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said in a statement on the club's website.

"As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season.

"We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line."

Lampard, who was coach of Everton until January, will return to familiar surroundings at Stamford Bridge, where he was adored by Chelsea fans as the heart and soul of the club's midfield during a trophy-laden 13 years as a player - before a much less successful spell as manager from 2019-2021.

The 44-year-old, Chelsea's all-time top scorer with 211 goals, was sacked after 84 matches in charge.