Chelsea reappoint Lampard as interim manager until end of season
Frank Lampard has returned to Chelsea as interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday (April 6).
The club's record goalscorer previously spent 19 months as manager at Stamford Bridge before being dismissed in January 2021.
"We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club," co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said in a statement on the club's website.
"As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season.
"We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line."
Lampard, who was coach of Everton until January, will return to familiar surroundings at Stamford Bridge, where he was adored by Chelsea fans as the heart and soul of the club's midfield during a trophy-laden 13 years as a player - before a much less successful spell as manager from 2019-2021.
The 44-year-old, Chelsea's all-time top scorer with 211 goals, was sacked after 84 matches in charge.
The former England international will be tasked with getting as much as he can out of what remains of Chelsea's season after they spent almost 300 million pounds in the January transfer window.
Securing Champions League qualification for next season appears to be an uphill task for the London club, who are 14 points off the top-four with nine games left.
Their hopes of winning a third Champions League title remain alive, however, with a quarter-final tie against Real Madrid to be played this month.
Chelsea's managerial position has been the subject of much speculation, with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique among the names linked to the job.
Former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has travelled to London to hold talks with Chelsea, local media reported.