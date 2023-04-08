Saran Shares Lead with Dongwook after 3rd JAT Opener

“I should have shot lower scores but I missed several putts. I’m a bit disappointed with my putting game. I just hope to putt better tomorrow,” said the 15-year-old Napajira from Chonburi.

In the boys’s division B, Pasit Ratakua carded a 79 to take the top spot also joint by Ajalawich Anantasethakul. Kanyarak Pongpithanon, with four birdies against two bogeys, established a one-shot lead over Arisa Bintachitt and Nitchkamol Panapaisal on the girls’ side.

In the youngest event, Nattagorn Bennukul shot four birdies against five birdies for a 73 to take the lead in boys’s division C. Following two shots behind were Wannagorn Bennukul and Takrit Supagonchoowong, each with a 74.

Supritpreeya Pruksanubal produced an unblemished round of a 66 to seize the top spot on the girls’ leaders’ board followed by Rinlapat Jantara who trailed 10 strokes behind.

The Junior Asian Tour features six categories for boys and girls: C classes (age 10-12), B classes (age 13-14) and A classes (age 15-18). It is competed in a three-day stroke-play format (52 holes) for A and B classes and 36 holes for C classes. Each JAT circuit will award World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard to players.

Apart from opportunities to gain world ranking points, youngsters with outstanding results on the Junior Asian Tour will receive wildcards into prestigious events including the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour, TrustGolf Tour and several professional events due in Thailand.

Four girls with the best results in the open class from JAT circuits 1-3 will be awarded wildcards into the final qualifying round of the LPGA-Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned Trustgolf Women Scottish Open. Boys and girls with outstanding results from circuits 1-3 will be granted spots in the Asian Tour – Ladies European co-sanctioned Asian Mixed Cup while those with best results from the JAT circuits 2-3 will earn their slots in the Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge. Furthermore, winners from each JAT circuit will receive wildcards to the Thailand Mixed circuits 1-3 and the No 1 player on the JAT Order of Merits (after JAT circuits 1-3) will be eligible for the Thailand Mixed circuit 4. The winner in the qualifying round will receive a full JAT card for the entire 2023 season.

Live coverage of the tournament can be viewed on Junior Asian Tour Facebook Fanpage from 9am onwards.

