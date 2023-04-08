Saran Shares Lead with Dongwook after 3rd JAT Opener
Chiang Mai-based Saran Jantrarit carded an opening 71 to share a two-stroke lead along with South Korean Dongwook Kim in the boys’ division B after the first round of the 3rd Junior Asian Tour (JAT) circuit which teed off at the par-72 Kabinburi Sport Club in Prachinburi on Friday.
Saran made two birdies on holes No. 2 and 7, but bogeyed on No. 17, for an opening round score of 71, which was enough to share the lead with Dongwook. The latter had three birdies, but unfortunately bogeyed holes No. 3 and 17 during his round.
“It was a good round, but I squandered around 6-7 birdie opportunities,” said the 16-year-old Saran. “I’ve got to improve my driving shots and putts. Today, I drove off the fairways on the last two holes. I hope to putt with more accuracy tomorrow,” he added.
In terms of the organization, Saran believes that the tournament has been elevated to another level with live coverage and post-round interviews, which is especially significant for a junior golf tournament.
“The organisers take junior golf to the next level. It makes me feel like playing in a professional tournament,” Saran said.
Sitting two strokes behind was Polakrit Pawichai who shot three bogeys and two birdies for a 73.
In the girls’ event, Napajira Luesattha enjoyed a bogey free round after carding a 70 to share the lead with Alisa Inprasit who had three birdies against a bogey.
“I should have shot lower scores but I missed several putts. I’m a bit disappointed with my putting game. I just hope to putt better tomorrow,” said the 15-year-old Napajira from Chonburi.
In the boys’s division B, Pasit Ratakua carded a 79 to take the top spot also joint by Ajalawich Anantasethakul. Kanyarak Pongpithanon, with four birdies against two bogeys, established a one-shot lead over Arisa Bintachitt and Nitchkamol Panapaisal on the girls’ side.
In the youngest event, Nattagorn Bennukul shot four birdies against five birdies for a 73 to take the lead in boys’s division C. Following two shots behind were Wannagorn Bennukul and Takrit Supagonchoowong, each with a 74.
Supritpreeya Pruksanubal produced an unblemished round of a 66 to seize the top spot on the girls’ leaders’ board followed by Rinlapat Jantara who trailed 10 strokes behind.
The Junior Asian Tour features six categories for boys and girls: C classes (age 10-12), B classes (age 13-14) and A classes (age 15-18). It is competed in a three-day stroke-play format (52 holes) for A and B classes and 36 holes for C classes. Each JAT circuit will award World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard to players.
Apart from opportunities to gain world ranking points, youngsters with outstanding results on the Junior Asian Tour will receive wildcards into prestigious events including the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour, TrustGolf Tour and several professional events due in Thailand.
Four girls with the best results in the open class from JAT circuits 1-3 will be awarded wildcards into the final qualifying round of the LPGA-Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned Trustgolf Women Scottish Open. Boys and girls with outstanding results from circuits 1-3 will be granted spots in the Asian Tour – Ladies European co-sanctioned Asian Mixed Cup while those with best results from the JAT circuits 2-3 will earn their slots in the Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge. Furthermore, winners from each JAT circuit will receive wildcards to the Thailand Mixed circuits 1-3 and the No 1 player on the JAT Order of Merits (after JAT circuits 1-3) will be eligible for the Thailand Mixed circuit 4. The winner in the qualifying round will receive a full JAT card for the entire 2023 season.
Live coverage of the tournament can be viewed on Junior Asian Tour Facebook Fanpage from 9am onwards.