Thaworn storms ahead of field in 18th to win senior international golf event
Veteran Thai golfer Thaworn Wiratchant won the 2-million-baht SAT-NSDF Sogo (Malaysia) Senior Championship 2023 on Thursday with a 15-under-par 201, to walk away with the 240,000-baht winner’s purse in Phuket.
The event, which began on Tuesday, saw 158 golf players from 13 countries including Malaysia, Australia, Japan, the US and South Korea take part.
Sponsored by Sogo, a department store chain, the competition was the third stage of the Thai Senior Tour 2023.
Speaking after his victory, the 56-year-old Thaworn said: “Today I started as a follower, but I gradually got better until I could perform excellently on the 18th hole. My finest putt for the day was that."
"I was delighted to win the tournament,” he said.
Meanwhile, Malaysian golfer Danny Chia and 53-year-old Thai golfer Thammanoon Sriroj tied for second place after a one-under-par 71 and five-under-par 67 respectively in the final round. They received 111,500 baht each.
The fourth place went to another Thai player, Prayad Marksaeng, 51, who got 69,300 baht.
The fourth stage of the SAT-NSDF Sogo (Malaysia) Senior Championship 2023 will be held in Artitaya Golf & Resort in Nakhon Nayok province from May 16-18, followed by the fifth event at the Legacy Golf Club in Bangkok (August 9-11) and the final one at Royal Hua Hin Golf Club in Prachuap Khiri Khan September 5-7.