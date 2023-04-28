Spurs fight back to draw 2-2 with Man United in thriller

Moments later, David De Gea was called into action as Spurs carved out their clearest sight of goal in the first half from full-back Porro’s corner.

Perisic, playing on the opposite wing, made the darting run towards the near post and glanced his header towards our no.1, whose instincts kicked in to parry it away and maintain our early lead.

From creator to almost scoring, Rashford found himself denied right on top of the goal after connecting with Fernandes’s excellent pass, Forster stopping the shot with his knee.

Perisic then charged into acres of space down Spurs’ left before unleashing an effort on De Gea’s goal, but our no.1 was equal to his effort once again. In the same phase of play, after Perisic opted to keep the ball in play, United won back possession and in a matter of moments were attacking the Spurs end thanks to a sublime diagonal ball from Fernandes to Rashford.

This time, however, Rashford was on target to beat Fraser Forster. Our no.10 drove towards the hosts’ goal, shifting into space to thump beyond the Spurs shot-stopper and give United a two-goal cushion at half-time.

SECOND HALF – THE SPOILS ARE SHARED

In need of two goals just to pull things level, Spurs came out flying in the second half and almost made an immediate impact but for some excellent defending at the back, namely from Lindelof whose fine header prevented a clear chance on goal.

Ten minutes after the restart, though, the home side were handed their way back into the game, courtesy of Porro. The Spurs full-back took the shot in his stride, hitting the ball on the half-volley, to halve the deficit.

The Reds immediately responded by almost scoring a third goal of our own, with just the woodwork coming between Fernandes and a two-goal cushion once again. Our no.8 showed excellent skill to glide through the Spurs backline, but his shot hit the crossbar after he lifted the ball over Forster. Wan-Bissaka attempted to finish the follow-up with a diving header, but it was saved comfortably.

The home side enjoyed a lengthy spell of possession, in which they created two huge chances to make it 2-2. The first of these fell to Son, found at the back post in plenty of space, but the Korean could only cushion his effort wide of De Gea’s goal. Eric Dier was the unlikely target of the second, wandering into the area undetected and finishing wide of the mark from a free header.

Spurs soon made their second-half dominance count, though, clinching the equalising goal just 10 minutes from the end. After winning the ball in the middle of the park, Kane swept a pass across goal to team-mate Son, who was free at the back post to finish beyond De Gea.

Casemiro came close to nodding in a last-minute winner for the Reds, when he met Luke Shaw’s whipped cross at the back post, but his header went just wide of the goal as we left the capital with one point.