Spurs fight back to draw 2-2 with Man United in thriller
Manchester United had to settle for one point away from home in the Premier League after drawing 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur.
Erik ten Hag’s men got off to a flying start in the first half, with Jadon Sancho edging us ahead inside seven minutes. Just before the break, Marcus Rashford thumped home a second after latching onto an excellent Bruno Fernandes pass.
The hosts came out in the second 45 with a point to prove and Pedro Porro volleyed them right back into the game just 10 minutes after the restart. After missing a handful of chances, Spurs eventually completed the comeback late on when Son Heung-min finished off Harry Kane’s sweeping pass at the back post.
The draw keeps us fourth in the league table, two points behind Newcastle United but with a game in hand on the third-placed outfit.
FIRST HALF – CRUISE CONTROL
After coming into the starting XI in place of Anthony Martial, United forward Sancho couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Our no.25 edged us in front just seven minutes after kick-off, after being gifted plenty of space on the edge of the area. A sweeping move out from the back saw Rashford drop deep to pick up the ball, using his strength to evade a challenge and play the ball to his fellow countryman down the left.
Sancho was afforded the time to take a few touches, before cushioning the ball into the bottom corner of Forster’s net to give the Reds a dream start.
Just over 10 minutes later, Sancho came agonisingly close to doubling our lead. Jadon again picked the ball up on the left and his effort was blocked, before his rebound deflected off a Spurs defender and was then headed off the line by Ivan Perisic.
Moments later, David De Gea was called into action as Spurs carved out their clearest sight of goal in the first half from full-back Porro’s corner.
Perisic, playing on the opposite wing, made the darting run towards the near post and glanced his header towards our no.1, whose instincts kicked in to parry it away and maintain our early lead.
From creator to almost scoring, Rashford found himself denied right on top of the goal after connecting with Fernandes’s excellent pass, Forster stopping the shot with his knee.
Perisic then charged into acres of space down Spurs’ left before unleashing an effort on De Gea’s goal, but our no.1 was equal to his effort once again. In the same phase of play, after Perisic opted to keep the ball in play, United won back possession and in a matter of moments were attacking the Spurs end thanks to a sublime diagonal ball from Fernandes to Rashford.
This time, however, Rashford was on target to beat Fraser Forster. Our no.10 drove towards the hosts’ goal, shifting into space to thump beyond the Spurs shot-stopper and give United a two-goal cushion at half-time.
SECOND HALF – THE SPOILS ARE SHARED
In need of two goals just to pull things level, Spurs came out flying in the second half and almost made an immediate impact but for some excellent defending at the back, namely from Lindelof whose fine header prevented a clear chance on goal.
Ten minutes after the restart, though, the home side were handed their way back into the game, courtesy of Porro. The Spurs full-back took the shot in his stride, hitting the ball on the half-volley, to halve the deficit.
The Reds immediately responded by almost scoring a third goal of our own, with just the woodwork coming between Fernandes and a two-goal cushion once again. Our no.8 showed excellent skill to glide through the Spurs backline, but his shot hit the crossbar after he lifted the ball over Forster. Wan-Bissaka attempted to finish the follow-up with a diving header, but it was saved comfortably.
The home side enjoyed a lengthy spell of possession, in which they created two huge chances to make it 2-2. The first of these fell to Son, found at the back post in plenty of space, but the Korean could only cushion his effort wide of De Gea’s goal. Eric Dier was the unlikely target of the second, wandering into the area undetected and finishing wide of the mark from a free header.
Spurs soon made their second-half dominance count, though, clinching the equalising goal just 10 minutes from the end. After winning the ball in the middle of the park, Kane swept a pass across goal to team-mate Son, who was free at the back post to finish beyond De Gea.
Casemiro came close to nodding in a last-minute winner for the Reds, when he met Luke Shaw’s whipped cross at the back post, but his header went just wide of the goal as we left the capital with one point.