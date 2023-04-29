International Muay Thai competition to be held in Bangkok next week

Some of the participating nations include Australia, Austria, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam.

The press conference on Friday began with the Muay Thai demonstration show called “We Are Muaythai”.

Several academic conferences are scheduled to be held along with the Muay Thai competition, with attendees including sports experts and representatives from the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency, the Global Association of International Sports Federation, UNESCO, and the Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sports.

IFMA has also collaborated with the government to organise a sports product fair at the department store.

The 2023 IFMA Senior World Championships will overlap with the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, said IFMA’s president Sakchye Tapsuwan, adding that Cambodia, the host nation of the Southeast Asian Games, decided to feature Kun Khmer instead of Muay Thai.

