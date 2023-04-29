International Muay Thai competition to be held in Bangkok next week
International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) has joined hands with its partner to organise the 2023 IFMA Senior World Championships set to take place on May 4-12, at Central World department store in Bangkok, with boxers from 112 countries attending.
The winner of the 2023 IFMA Senior World Championships is eligible to compete in the 2023 World Combat Games in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.
Some of the participating nations include Australia, Austria, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam.
The press conference on Friday began with the Muay Thai demonstration show called “We Are Muaythai”.
Several academic conferences are scheduled to be held along with the Muay Thai competition, with attendees including sports experts and representatives from the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency, the Global Association of International Sports Federation, UNESCO, and the Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sports.
IFMA has also collaborated with the government to organise a sports product fair at the department store.
The 2023 IFMA Senior World Championships will overlap with the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, said IFMA’s president Sakchye Tapsuwan, adding that Cambodia, the host nation of the Southeast Asian Games, decided to feature Kun Khmer instead of Muay Thai.
Sakchye, who is also the President of the Amateur Muaythai Association of Thailand, said it is a privilege for Thailand to welcome boxers from more than 112 nations in the competition, who come to commemorate the IFMA's 30th anniversary.
He added that the competition aims to present Muay Thai as a precious cultural heritage of the country to the world.
“Currently, Muay Thai gains popularity from foreigners around the world,” he said.
Meanwhile, Stephan Fox, IFMA’s General Secretary, said that Muay Thai will gain international appeal after being recognised by the International Olympic Committee on July 20, 2021.
He said that in China, Muay Thai has been separated from the Chinese Wushu Association, while in Europe, European Olympic Committees have included Muay Thai in one of the sports in the 2023 European Games, set to be held from June 2-27 in Poland.
Also, Muay Thai received official approval from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee on January 10, he said.
Supranee Guptasa, manager of the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), said NSDF is working to encourage Muay Thai to be added to the list of sports that will compete in the Olympics in the future.
"I would like to welcome Muay Thai fans from Thailand and abroad to watch this major competition.” She said.