Emotional Neapolitans overjoyed by championship

Napoli claimed a third crown following a 1-1 draw at mid-table Udinese, giving them an unassailable 16-point lead over second-placed Lazio with only five matches left in the season.

Udinese are based in Italy's north-east, more than 800 kilometres away from Naples, so many Napoli fans stayed home and watched the game at their local Maradona stadium, which was specially equipped with eight giant screens.

The U.S. consulate issued a security alert last week, saying "spontaneous celebrations could last multiple days" and warned of "heavy traffic or road closures, significant use fireworks, and alcohol consumption throughout the city".

