Emotional Neapolitans overjoyed by championship
Emotional Neapolitans burst with joy on Thursday (May 4) as local team Napoli secured their first Serie A soccer title in more than three decades, sweeping away years of disappointment.
Argentine hero Diego Maradona inspired Napoli to its second and last triumph in 1990, but since then, the coveted Scudetto has been won almost exclusively by teams from wealthy northern Italy, such as Juventus, Inter and AC Milan.
Napoli claimed a third crown following a 1-1 draw at mid-table Udinese, giving them an unassailable 16-point lead over second-placed Lazio with only five matches left in the season.
Udinese are based in Italy's north-east, more than 800 kilometres away from Naples, so many Napoli fans stayed home and watched the game at their local Maradona stadium, which was specially equipped with eight giant screens.
The U.S. consulate issued a security alert last week, saying "spontaneous celebrations could last multiple days" and warned of "heavy traffic or road closures, significant use fireworks, and alcohol consumption throughout the city".
Police had banned fireworks but that did not stop the Neapolitan sky being lit up as soon as the game against Udinese was over. Authorities also banned car and scooter traffic from the city centre in the hope of minimising risk to public order.
Having enjoyed a stellar season, Neapolitans have been gearing up for weeks for the title celebration, casting aside their usual superstition about claiming victory before it happens.
Streamers, banners, flags, scarves and life-sized cardboard replicas of Napoli's present-day footballers, including Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, have festooned the city centre.
The late Maradona is also still revered, celebrated on fans' t-shirts, banners or tattoos, and on a giant mural in Naples' Miracles Square that has become a major attraction in the countdown to the Scudetto.