Canelo, Ryder make weight for Mexico title fight.
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and challenger John Ryder weighed in on Friday (May 5) on the eve of their super middleweight boxing title fight in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Britain's Ryder tipped the scales at 168 pounds (76.2 kg), while home favorite Alvarez weighed in at 167.5 pounds (75.9 kg) at the Degollado Theatre.
Alvarez returns to action on home soil for the first time in 12 years and will be defending his undisputed super middleweight title for the second time.
The 32-year-old has recovered from surgery on his left wrist and has been training at 100%.
Alvarez's record stands at 58 wins, 39 by way of knockout, with two draws and two losses.
Ryder, meanwhile, has 32 wins with 18 knockouts and five losses.
The last time Alvarez fought in his home country was in 2011 against Puerto Rican Kermit Cintron in Mexico City, where "Canelo" won by technical knockout to retain the WBC super welterweight world title.
