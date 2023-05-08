Thai wonder kid runner gets injured during 2023 SEA Gamesbackground-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
Thai wonder kid runner gets injured during 2023 SEA Games

MONDAY, May 08, 2023
THE NATION
THE NATION

Thai teenage sprinter Puripol “Bew” Boonson fell on the ground due to an injury while competing in the men’s 200m event at the 32nd South East Asian Games 2023 in Cambodia on Monday.

The 17-year-old runner suddenly fell at a distance of nearly 100 metres. After collapsing, he was seen crying.
 

Thailand

Soraoat 'Ta' Dapbang, a teammate on Puripol, hurried to take care of him.

Thai reporters in the field reported that he may have a hamstring injury, adding that it is uncertain whether Puripol will be able to compete in the 4x100-metre relay and the 100-metre event.
SEA GamesCombodiaThailandsea games 2023Breaking News
