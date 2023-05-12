Aunchisa Sizzles with 2nd round 66 to Grab Clubhouse Lead in Rain-Hit Thailand Mixed

Whatever the condition was, it failed to deprive Aunchisa of her momentum as she sprinkled her round with six birdies, one eagle on the 13th hole and one bogey on No 17. She was leading the clubhouse on 8 under-par-138, two shots ahead of young-gun Witchayanon Chothirunrungrueng.

“I had one of the best rounds in years. I made one easy bogey but also got a bit lucky to have that eagle,” said the 33-year-old from Lopburi.

Reflecting on her eagle shot, she said, "Although I didn't hit the ball well off the tee, it still managed to land on the fairway. The pin was 170 yards away, and I decided to use a 7-iron. The ball rolled smoothly towards the pin and ended up close to it, giving me an easy putt from around 5 feet."

Aunchisa will be taking a break on Saturday and watching the latter half of the field compete for spots in the final. She's also determined to claim her first trophy of the season, having previously won the Thai LPGA Tour in Nakhon Nayok last year.

