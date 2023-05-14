Olympic taekwondo champion "Panipak" claims fourth straight title at SEA Games
Thailand's Olympic gold medallist from Tokyo 2020 secured another victory in the -49kg division as she continues her preparation for Paris 2024.
Thailand's taekwondo superstar Panipak Wongpattanakit added another medal to her collection after claiming gold in the -49kg division at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia on Sunday (14 May).
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist beat Vietnam's Thi Kim Tuyen Truong in the final.
"It was a tough competition, and the final was especially tough, so I am happy to have won this gold medal."
What follows next is more preparation ahead of defending her title at Paris 2024 and also a possible break. But there's a catch.