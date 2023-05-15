Denwit and Aunchisa Hope to Carry Momentum into Thailand Mixed Stableford

Despite falling short in the playoff, Aunchisa, a two-time winner on the Thai LPGA Tour, remains determined to make up for the loss in the upcoming Thailand Mixed Stableford event which offers a total prize fund of Bt3.45 million.

Reflecting on her defeat, the 32-year-old golfer from Lopburi commented, "It's disappointing to have lost in the playoff, but I gave it my all. I will take the positive aspects from that experience and carry them into this week's tournament."

Aunchisa's resilience and determination suggest that she is prepared to bounce back and perform well at the St. Andrews 2000 which has hosted two back-to-back Thailand Mixed series.

“I really feel comfortable with this course and I’m quite confident with my game. The course is quite short, which means there are more chances to hit birdies. In a Stableford format you have to make a lot of birdies to get more points,” said Aunchisa, the only female player who finished in the top five in the Thailand Mixed Cup.

“The course really suits my game as I’m a person who likes to hit straight shots. If I can hit straight to the fairways, it will be easier for me to hit the approach shots and create good birdie chances. My plan is to play aggressive golf to score points,” she added.

A total 132 golfers including those from the PGA of Australia and Australia WPGA as well as young local talents from the Junior Asian Tour and Chang Genz Golf have been invited to add an extra layer of excitement in the Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge.

In contrast to last week's stroke play event, the Stableford format assigns points to players based on the number of strokes taken on each hole. Under this system, players earn points for birdies (2 per a birdie) and eagles (5 per eagle) , while bogeys (-1 per bogey) and double bogeys (-3 per double bogey or more) deduct points from their totals. The player with the highest points in the four-day tournament will walk away with the title.

