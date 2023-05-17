Martinez deals knockout blow as Inter reach Champions League final

A much more daring Milan side could have scored early but Inter keeper Andre Onana saved a low Brahim Diaz shot that was heading towards the bottom-right corner.

Leao had a great chance to halve the deficit late in the first half but struck inches wide, before Milan keeper Mike Maignan superbly denied Dzeko who leaped high to meet a free kick.

While Stefano Pioli's Milan kept probing for an opening to spark a comeback, Inter hinted in the first half that they would not be taking their foot of the gas.

Martinez eventually proved Milan's executioner, playing a one-two with substitute Romelu Lukaku before scoring his sixth goal in Inter's last six games.

It is the first time Inter have progressed from a knockout tie against their city rivals in the competition, with Milan coming out on top both in the 2002-03 semi-finals and the 2004-05 quarters.

It is also the first time in almost 50 years that Milan have lost to Inter four times in a single campaign, the only other time being in 1973-74.

And never before in their history had they gone four games in a row without finding the net against Inter.

"It's clear that we dreamed of the final and wanted to beat our rivals," Pioli said.

"Not succeeding causes us disappointment, but we'll have to focus on the championship. The real disappointment would be not playing in the Champions League next year."

Milan, who have won only two in their last seven Serie A games, risk dropping out of Europe's elite club competition next season as they currently sit four points off the top four.



