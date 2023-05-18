FIFA launch 2026 World Cup branding at glitzy LA ceremony
FIFA President Gianni Infantino promised that the 2026 World Cup will be 'beyond the imagination' during a ceremony to launch the branding for the tournament on Wednesday (May 17) in Los Angeles.
The United States, Canada and Mexico will play host to 48 teams, the first time so many countries have been involved in the competition.
"What will happen will not just be the greatest World Cup ever, it will be something else, it will be beyond the imagination, it will turn these three countries upside down and back again," said Infantino.
"48 teams, 48 countries participating, 16 host cities, three host countries, 104 games, more than six million people watching the matches live, six billion tuning in from around the world."
For the first time, an image of the trophy and the tournament hosting year is depicted in the tournament logo.
Infantino was joined on-stage for the branding reveal by Brazil's Ronaldo, who won the World Cup in 2002.