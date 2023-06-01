Pornpawee lone Thai hope in women's singles, faces formidable challenge

After a setback in the second game, world No. 11 Pornpawee bounced back and secured a hard-fought 21-11, 14-21, 21-15 victory to remain the only Thai hope in the women’s singles.

"I found myself more preoccupied with adjusting to the draughts from the air-conditioner rather than focusing solely on playing against my opponent. The challenging part was adapting to the unpredictable direction of the draughts, especially during the second game. However, I was able to regain my composure and momentum to secure victory in the third game,” the Thai No. 2, who had won the Swiss Open earlier this year, said.

The 25-year-old Thai is now set to face a formidable challenge in the form of third-seeded He Bing Jiao of China who advanced to the next round after easily defeating former world No. 1 Saina Nehwal of India, 21-11, 21-14. The Thai player will enter the match as the underdog, considering He Bing Jiao's impressive 10 wins to 2 losses track record against her.