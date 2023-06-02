Superlek returns to Muay Thai, Sam-A looks to regain title

Superlek claimed kickboxing gold in January with a gruelling unanimous decision win over tough Spanish contender Daniel Puertas at ONE Fight Night 6.

The 27-year-old former four-time Muay Thai world champion was last seen notching professional win number 133 and extending his current streak to five fights with a crushing knockout of Australia’s Danial Williams in the ONE Fight Night 8 main event.

This time out, Superlek will face a young debutant that comes to ONE with a huge reputation.

Anane became the youngest WBC featherweight Muay Thai world champion in history back in May 2022, before adding the WBC lightweight Muay Thai strap to his collection this past February.

Still only 19 years old, the Team Mehdi Zatout star is a towering flyweight at six-foot-two and brings an impressive professional record of 33-4-1 to the biggest fight of his career.

Sam-A continues his return to the ONE ring following a two-year hiatus, as the 39-year-old Muay Thai legend looks for revenge against the man who took his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title back in 2021.

