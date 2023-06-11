Manchester City beat Inter to win Champions League

Inter almost leveled at the death when a point-blank header by substitute Romelu Lukaku was saved by Ederson.

But City, who lost in the final two years ago against Chelsea, would not be denied.

In being crowned champions of Europe, they matched the treble achieved by Manchester United in 1999 of lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League crowns.

City manager Pep Guardiola has now won the Champions League three times and took his trophy count with City to 12.



