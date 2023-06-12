Korat to host major marathon event by end of this year

The competition is a point-to-point marathon. It begins at the Thao Suranari statue in Korat's city centre and ends in Bung Ta Lua Water Park.

The running competition comes in four different lengths: 42.195 km for the full marathon, 21.1 km for the half marathon, 10 km for the mini-marathon, and 5 km for the micro-marathon.

Supapimit Paorik, the deputy governor of Nakhon Ratchasima Province, said the event also serves to commemorate the city of Nakhon Ratchasima's 555th anniversary.

The province receives cooperation from police officers, military sectors and medical units in the province to assist in taking care of and facilitating the marathon runners, he said.



