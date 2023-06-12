Korat to host major marathon event by end of this year
Nakhon Ratchasima province or Korat is planning to hold the marathon event “Korat Marathon 2023 Presented By the Mall” on November 12, with up to 7,555 runners set to join the event.
The event results from a collaboration between the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial sector and its partners including the Mall Group and Raceup Work company.
The competition is a point-to-point marathon. It begins at the Thao Suranari statue in Korat's city centre and ends in Bung Ta Lua Water Park.
The running competition comes in four different lengths: 42.195 km for the full marathon, 21.1 km for the half marathon, 10 km for the mini-marathon, and 5 km for the micro-marathon.
Supapimit Paorik, the deputy governor of Nakhon Ratchasima Province, said the event also serves to commemorate the city of Nakhon Ratchasima's 555th anniversary.
The province receives cooperation from police officers, military sectors and medical units in the province to assist in taking care of and facilitating the marathon runners, he said.
He added that as many as 7,555 people, along with their companions, will compete in the running event, generating more than 120 million baht in circulation.
Also, the Corporate Marketing Manager of The Mall Group Duangta Phongwilai said that the medal and trophy for the competition were created by local artists to symbolise the regional customs of Nakhon Ratchasima province.
The prizes would provide runners with memorable experiences, she said,
She added that this event would also promote sports tourism in Thailand.
The marathon route's efficacy has been proven, as it is one of the five routes that obtained approval from the World Athletics Road Race Label.