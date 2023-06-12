Treble winning Man City arrive home with Champions League trophy

The squad flew in to Manchester Airport in a light blue Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner bearing the club's crest.

The team will celebrate their successful season on Monday (June 12) with a victory parade where tens of thousands of fans are expected to attend and enjoy the party.

Manchester City are now the second English club to win the treble, alongside Manchester United, and are the 10th team across Europe to achieve the feat.

For Guardiola, he becomes the first manager to win a treble with two different clubs having also done it with Barcelona in 2009.