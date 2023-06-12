'I had the power to create my own destiny' - Djokovic celebrates 23rd Grand Slam

On a historic day on Court Philippe Chatrier, Djokovic won his 21st consecutive Grand Slam tournament match to become the only man to bag each of the four majors - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open - at least three times.

He also eclipsed Nadal as the oldest champion in Paris after a testing fortnight where he shrugged off a heated political row after his comments on Kosovo and saw off the challenge of ailing top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

What turned into a one-sided final got off to a shaky start for the Serb.

He struggled to find his range and rhythm early on and dropped his opening service game, as fourth seed Ruud made a solid start in his bid to secure a first win over the Serbian in his fifth attempt by blazing away to a 4-1 lead.

Ruud, runner-up to Nadal in Paris last year and Alcaraz at the U.S. Open, pegged Djokovic back with his monster forehands but missed an overhead shot at the net allow his opponent to break back and eventually level at 4-4.