background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, June 13, 2023
nationthailand
Man City celebrate their treble success with victory parade

Man City celebrate their treble success with victory parade

TUESDAY, June 13, 2023
Reuters
Reuters

Not even a storm could put a dent in Manchester City's party on Monday (June 12) as they celebrated their historic treble.

Pep Guardiola's players soaked their already rain-drenched fans with champagne during a delayed bus parade that marked the club's most successful season, winning the FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League.
 

City began their dream season by clinching their third successive league title last month, an achievement celebrated in similar fashion last year.

In this year's parade, however, the mood was most euphoric as the team and fans also celebrated becoming only the second English club to win the treble, equalling the milestone of their fierce rivals Manchester United in 1999.

Phil Foden celebrates with the Champions League trophy as Aymeric Laporte celebrates with the FA Cup trophy and Ruben Dias celebrates with the Premier League trophy during the parade

"What a parade, what an afternoon, it had to be the best parade with this rain, otherwise is not Manchester. We don't want sunshine, " said Guardiola in front of thousands of fans.

Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, who over a week ago scored twice against United to claim the FA Cup, then appeared each carrying one of the trophies.

Pep Guardiola is pictured smoking a cigar alongside goalkeeping coach Xabier Mancisidor during the parade
 

Jack Grealish is pictured on stage holding the Champions League trophy alongside Ederson and Kyle Walker Jack Grealish has drink poured into his mouth on stage by Kalvin Phillips as Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva watch Erling Braut Haaland celebrates on stage with the Champions League trophy alongside teammates

TAGS
Man CityManchester CityPremier LeagueFA CUPUEFA Champions LeaguePep GuardiolaHaaland
RELATED
nationthailand