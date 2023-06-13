Man City celebrate their treble success with victory parade

City began their dream season by clinching their third successive league title last month, an achievement celebrated in similar fashion last year.

In this year's parade, however, the mood was most euphoric as the team and fans also celebrated becoming only the second English club to win the treble, equalling the milestone of their fierce rivals Manchester United in 1999.

"What a parade, what an afternoon, it had to be the best parade with this rain, otherwise is not Manchester. We don't want sunshine, " said Guardiola in front of thousands of fans.

Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, who over a week ago scored twice against United to claim the FA Cup, then appeared each carrying one of the trophies.



