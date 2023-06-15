Real Madrid confirm Bellingham signing from Dortmund

Dortmund said they had reached an agreement with Real last week in a deal that includes add-ons that could increase the total amount by up to 30%.

Bellingham is the third player signed by Real Madrid for a fee of at least 100 million euros after Gareth Bale (2013) and Eden Hazard (2019).

"Our club have signed one of the greatest talents in the world, a midfielder who comes from Borussia Dortmund and arrives at Madrid after being voted the best player in the Bundesliga," Real said in a statement.

"Moreover, at only 19 years of age, he is already a starter in the English national team."

Bellingham, who had been linked with several major European clubs, joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 for 25 million pounds ($31.17 million), becoming the most expensive 17-year-old in football history.