Mighty Mouse Witchayanon Takes Command with Bogey-Free 65 at Gassan Khuntan

Reflecting on his performance, the 29-year-old from Chonburi shared, "I started off well on the back nine, securing consecutive birdies. Unfortunately, I stumbled on the 14th hole, requiring three putts. Nevertheless, I quickly rebounded with an eagle on the following hole, driving to the green and sinking a three-foot putt. Overall, I'm confident in my putting abilities, and my driver performed admirably. Being aggressive suits my playing style."

As the tournament progresses, CharngTai has emerged as a possible contender for the title. Adding to his credentials is a previous victory on the Thai PGA Tour in Hua Hin last July.

However, he tempered his expectations for the current week, acknowledging that his body isn't at peak condition. Having played for two consecutive weeks, he emphasized the importance of adequate rest to adequately prepare for the weekend rounds.

“I don't want to set high expectations for myself this week because I'm not feeling at my best physically. Playing two weeks in a row has taken a toll on my body. I recognize the importance of getting sufficient rest to adequately prepare for the upcoming weekend rounds,’ he said.

In a remarkable display, the 24-year-old Ekpharit, who possesses both Thai and Taiwanese heritage, achieved the highest score of the round. He recorded an impressive 10 birdies, with only a double bogey and a bogey slightly dampening his performance, resulting in a score of 64. Despite being one stroke behind the current leader, Ekpharit received the esteemed Best of the Day award from Balance Golf Nutrition and Warmup Café, acknowledging his outstanding performance on the course.

Two foreign contenders, Justin Raphael Quiban of the Philippines and Chankyu Park of South Korea, finished their rounds with scores of 54 and 67, respectively. They both ended up two shots behind the leader, each with a total score of 132.

Overnight leader Ratchapol Jantavara stumbled to a 72 which saw him move into the weekend on a total 7 under-par-135, six shots off the lead.

Fans have the option to watch live coverage of the third Thailand Mixed on either the AIS Play app or the TrustGolf Facebook and YouTube platforms from 9am – 3.30pm on Day 3 and 4.

