Mighty Mouse Witchayanon Takes Command with Bogey-Free 65 at Gassan Khuntan
Mighty Mouse Witchayanon Chothirunrungrueng shot a bogey free 65 to lead the midway stage of the Bt3.45 million Thailand Mixed Series at the par 71 Gassan Khuntan Golf and Resort in Lumphun on Friday.
The two-time professional tour winner notched four birdies on the front nine and one more after the turn to lead on 13 under-par-129, two ahead of countrymen Ekpharit Wu and CharngTai Sudsom.
"I managed to build momentum early on with some early birdies. Although my approach shots weren't as precise as in the first round, I made up for it by sinking my putts and securing birdies," said the 26-year-old whose best attempt on the mixed event was at lone 4th at Southern Hills Golf and Country Club, March 2022.
“However, I should have made birdies on two par 5 holes. I made some mistakes, but overall I was satisfied with my round,” added the diminutive player who won one All Thailand Golf Tour event in Phuket last year and one Thailand PGA Tour event in Chanthaburi, 2018.
Looking ahead to the weekend, the Udonthani-born outlined his game plan, stating, "I will focus on hitting solid tee shots to provide myself with as many scoring opportunities as possible. Additionally, I need to improve my control over ball speed on certain holes on the back nine."
CharngTai experienced a round with both positive and negative moments, displaying his abilities with six birdies and a remarkable eagle on the 15th hole. However, he also encountered challenges, tallying three bogeys and concluding the round with a score of 65 and a total 130.
Reflecting on his performance, the 29-year-old from Chonburi shared, "I started off well on the back nine, securing consecutive birdies. Unfortunately, I stumbled on the 14th hole, requiring three putts. Nevertheless, I quickly rebounded with an eagle on the following hole, driving to the green and sinking a three-foot putt. Overall, I'm confident in my putting abilities, and my driver performed admirably. Being aggressive suits my playing style."
As the tournament progresses, CharngTai has emerged as a possible contender for the title. Adding to his credentials is a previous victory on the Thai PGA Tour in Hua Hin last July.
However, he tempered his expectations for the current week, acknowledging that his body isn't at peak condition. Having played for two consecutive weeks, he emphasized the importance of adequate rest to adequately prepare for the weekend rounds.
“I don't want to set high expectations for myself this week because I'm not feeling at my best physically. Playing two weeks in a row has taken a toll on my body. I recognize the importance of getting sufficient rest to adequately prepare for the upcoming weekend rounds,’ he said.
In a remarkable display, the 24-year-old Ekpharit, who possesses both Thai and Taiwanese heritage, achieved the highest score of the round. He recorded an impressive 10 birdies, with only a double bogey and a bogey slightly dampening his performance, resulting in a score of 64. Despite being one stroke behind the current leader, Ekpharit received the esteemed Best of the Day award from Balance Golf Nutrition and Warmup Café, acknowledging his outstanding performance on the course.
Two foreign contenders, Justin Raphael Quiban of the Philippines and Chankyu Park of South Korea, finished their rounds with scores of 54 and 67, respectively. They both ended up two shots behind the leader, each with a total score of 132.
Overnight leader Ratchapol Jantavara stumbled to a 72 which saw him move into the weekend on a total 7 under-par-135, six shots off the lead.
Fans have the option to watch live coverage of the third Thailand Mixed on either the AIS Play app or the TrustGolf Facebook and YouTube platforms from 9am – 3.30pm on Day 3 and 4.