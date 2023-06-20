US Open winner Wyndham Clark "blessed and humbled", McIlroy ready to keep fighting
American Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open by one shot over Rory McIlroy at Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday (June 18) to claim his first major title.
Clark sank a short par putt on 18 to finish the championship on 10-under par 270 behind an impressive display of power and precision.
"You know, this is now my second win on the PGA Tour and first one was surreal and this one is surreal, It hasn't quite hit me yet. Walking up 18 was pretty emotional, and then finishing, but yeah, it's been a whirlwind of the last five, six weeks, it's been, just so blessed and humbled to be here." said Wyndham Clark
"The hardest thing. This is where the game is so mental because your mind starts to race. Obviously you turn and it's like, man, I should be at 12 or 13 and I should have a two-, three-shot lead. Then I'm almost eagling, birdie 14, it's like I've got a three-shot lead. All I've got to do is coast in and then you make a couple bogeys, so it's so mental because you have to keep your mind so present."
"The minute you get ahead or behind, you feel like you make mistakes, especially at this level. It's more mentally tough than anything, but I feel like if you just stay within yourself, you can pull off the shots that you need to. John (Ellis - caddie) and I, we're trying to keep it light. Fortunately I was walking with Rickie (Fowler) and his caddie Ricky, and they're such class acts and great guys, and they were also trying to keep it light the last couple holes, which just gets your mind away from it just for a quick second, so that really helped."
World number one Scottie Scheffler was third at seven under while overnight co-leader Rickie Fowler faded early and had to settle for a share of fifth.
Clark overcame trouble around the turn and looked to be in total control when a birdie on 14 pushed his lead to three shots with four holes to play.
He ran into trouble with a bogey on the short par-three 15th and his advantage shrank to a single stroke when his par putt lipped out on 16.
But he held his nerve to make par on the two long closing two holes, while McIlroy failed to sink a 41-foot birdie putt on 18 that would have moved him into a tie for first.