US Open winner Wyndham Clark "blessed and humbled", McIlroy ready to keep fighting

"You know, this is now my second win on the PGA Tour and first one was surreal and this one is surreal, It hasn't quite hit me yet. Walking up 18 was pretty emotional, and then finishing, but yeah, it's been a whirlwind of the last five, six weeks, it's been, just so blessed and humbled to be here." said Wyndham Clark

"The hardest thing. This is where the game is so mental because your mind starts to race. Obviously you turn and it's like, man, I should be at 12 or 13 and I should have a two-, three-shot lead. Then I'm almost eagling, birdie 14, it's like I've got a three-shot lead. All I've got to do is coast in and then you make a couple bogeys, so it's so mental because you have to keep your mind so present."

"The minute you get ahead or behind, you feel like you make mistakes, especially at this level. It's more mentally tough than anything, but I feel like if you just stay within yourself, you can pull off the shots that you need to. John (Ellis - caddie) and I, we're trying to keep it light. Fortunately I was walking with Rickie (Fowler) and his caddie Ricky, and they're such class acts and great guys, and they were also trying to keep it light the last couple holes, which just gets your mind away from it just for a quick second, so that really helped."



