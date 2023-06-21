Victors CharngTai and Dewit Headline Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge at Gassan Khuntan
Two Thai Mixed champions, CharngTai Sudsom and Dewit David Boriboonsub, are among the top contenders vying for the title in the Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge, taking place from June 21-24 at the scenic par-71 Gassan Khuntan Golf and Resort in Lumphun.
Building on his recent success, 29-year-old ChangTai will strive to harness his exceptional putting skills that led him to victory last Sunday in the stroke-play format Thailand Mixed Cup. He aims to replicate this achievement amidst the breathtaking atmosphere of this landscape.
The Chonburi-based player delivered a remarkable chip-in on the final hole, outperforming a formidable trio consisting of Suteepat Prateeptienchai, previous Thailand Mixed winner Jakraphan Premsirigorn, and Ekpharit Wu. This victory marked his second career title, adding to his maiden win on the Thailand PGA Tour in the previous year.
While Jakraphan, the winner of the previous Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge at St. Andrews 2000 in Rayong last month, opted to take a break this week, the promising Denwit David Boriboonsub, who claimed victory in the season-opening Thailand Mixed Cup, aims to continue his success on this tour.
At just 19 years old, the Chonburi-based Denwit has displayed remarkable form, securing three top-10 finishes in all three 2023 Thailand Mixed events, including a commendable tied sixth position last week. With his previous triumphs on the All Thailand Golf Tour in Chiang Mai in 2021 and in Nakhon Pathom last year, the teenager has already accumulated three professional titles to his name.
This week's competition is expected to intensify as the players will need to adopt an aggressive golf game in order to accumulate high points in the stableford format. The stableford format rewards players for achieving high scores on individual holes, encouraging them to take calculated risks and strive for birdies or better.
This aggressive approach will likely lead to an exciting and closely contested event as the players aim to maximize their point totals and secure a strong position in the tournament.
The stableford format assigns points to players based on the number of strokes taken on each hole. Under this system, players earn points for birdies (2 per a birdie) and eagles (5 per eagle) , while bogeys (-1 per bogey) and double bogeys (-3 per double bogey or more) deduct points from their totals. The player with the highest points in the four-day tournament will walk away with the title.
The Bt3.45 million Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge has attracted a total of 140 golfers, including participants from the PGA of Australia and Australia WPGA, as well as promising young talents from the Junior Asian Tour and Chang Genz Golf.
Fans can follow live coverage of the fourth Thailand Mixed circuit on either the AIS Play app or the TrustGolf Facebook and YouTube platforms. The live coverage will be available from 9 am to 5 pm on Day 1 and 2, and from 9 am to 3:30 pm on Day 3 and 4.