Victors CharngTai and Dewit Headline Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge at Gassan Khuntan

This week's competition is expected to intensify as the players will need to adopt an aggressive golf game in order to accumulate high points in the stableford format. The stableford format rewards players for achieving high scores on individual holes, encouraging them to take calculated risks and strive for birdies or better.

This aggressive approach will likely lead to an exciting and closely contested event as the players aim to maximize their point totals and secure a strong position in the tournament.

The stableford format assigns points to players based on the number of strokes taken on each hole. Under this system, players earn points for birdies (2 per a birdie) and eagles (5 per eagle) , while bogeys (-1 per bogey) and double bogeys (-3 per double bogey or more) deduct points from their totals. The player with the highest points in the four-day tournament will walk away with the title.

The Bt3.45 million Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge has attracted a total of 140 golfers, including participants from the PGA of Australia and Australia WPGA, as well as promising young talents from the Junior Asian Tour and Chang Genz Golf.

Fans can follow live coverage of the fourth Thailand Mixed circuit on either the AIS Play app or the TrustGolf Facebook and YouTube platforms. The live coverage will be available from 9 am to 5 pm on Day 1 and 2, and from 9 am to 3:30 pm on Day 3 and 4.